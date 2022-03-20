Dr. Marcus St John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus St John, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcus St John, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Locations
Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institue7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 260, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have an excellent relationship with Dr. St. John.
About Dr. Marcus St John, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073510269
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md. Interventional Cardiology, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md.
- Internal Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Mass.
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St John has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. St John using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. St John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St John has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. St John speaks Spanish.
429 patients have reviewed Dr. St John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St John.
