Dr. Marcus Snow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Snow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcus Snow, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital and Faith Regional Health Services.
Dr. Snow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nm Village Pointe Multi Specialty Clinic110 N 175th St Ste 2000, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 596-4410
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Faith Regional Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snow?
Dr. Snow is a very caring, compassionate, and personable doctor. He genuinely saved my life with my APS diagnosis. I will refer everyone with any Rheumatoid issue, to go see him. Every time I was in the hospital, he came every day to check on me and go over labs/changes with me. He genuinely cares about his patients. I am beyond thankful that he is my Rheumatologist.
About Dr. Marcus Snow, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1588685127
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snow works at
Dr. Snow has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Snow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.