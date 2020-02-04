Overview

Dr. Marcus Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.