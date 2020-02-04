Dr. Marcus Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcus Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Neurosurgical Associates of Texarkana1002 Texas Blvd Ste 406, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 794-4196
Christus Trinity Clinic Neurosurgery - Texarkana2602 Saint Michael Dr Ste 302B, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 794-4196
- 3 2604 Saint Michael Dr Ste 237, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-5180
Wadley Regional Medical Center1000 Pine St, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 794-4196
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith is amazing. Great bedside manners and he know what he's doing. Plus he breaks down his medical terminology to where I could understand what was going on.
About Dr. Marcus Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1093929150
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
