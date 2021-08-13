Overview

Dr. Marcus Singel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Singel works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.