Dr. Marcus Singel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Southern Nevada2920 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 367-3617
- University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
What a fabulous podiatrist! I've been there twice, and he is such a great doctor. He takes his time with you and answers all of your questions. I've had to go twice to get cortisone in my foot and he's very gentle, talks to you while putting the needle in which is nice, and the fact is dogs ride skateboards, I mean what else can you ask for! I'll never go anywhere else.
About Dr. Marcus Singel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Singel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singel has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singel speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Singel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singel.
