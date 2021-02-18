Dr. Marcus Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Sims, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcus Sims, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Sims works at
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Heart Institute766 Walther Rd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 736-6300
-
2
Piedmont heart institue1700 Tree Ln Ste 190, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 736-6300Thursday9:30am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sims?
I would in a heart beat............
About Dr. Marcus Sims, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427199546
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Shands University Of Florida
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Queens University
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sims has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sims works at
Dr. Sims has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sims speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.