Overview

Dr. Marcus Shaffer, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Shaffer works at CAMC Adult & Pediatric ENT in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Adenoid Infection, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.