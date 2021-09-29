Dr. Marcus Roux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Roux, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcus Roux, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Ennis Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA1328 W Highway 287 Byp Ste 100, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 923-9999
Baylor Orthopedic and Spine Hospital At Arlington707 Highlander Blvd, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (972) 923-9999
Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA800 Orthopedic Way, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 375-5200
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center At Waxahachie2400 N Interstate Highway 35 E, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 843-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Ennis Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr Roux on two separate knee procedures. Always takes the time to explain what is going on and my options.
About Dr. Marcus Roux, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roux has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Roux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.