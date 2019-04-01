Dr. Marcus Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Rice, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marcus Rice, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Neurology Specialists6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 315, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-5400
Neurology Specialists1000 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 461-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We moved to the VA Beach area four months ago. I had been under the care of an excellent neurologist at VCU, DR. Unsung OH. Leaving him after years of good care left me feeling a lot of trepidation. After my first appointment with Dr. Marcus Rice, I knew that I was in very good hands, qualified hands, as well as an excellent staff. Having a chronic disease is not easy, but the journey is made easier with caring, qualified, and supportive healthcare professionals such as Dr. Rice and his staff.
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1144229360
- University of Virginia
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Neurology
