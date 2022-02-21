See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint George, UT
Dr. Marcus Peterson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marcus Peterson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.

Dr. Peterson works at Hooper Holmes Health Care Inc in Saint George, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hooper Holmes Health Care Inc
    676 S Bluff St Ste 207, Saint George, UT 84770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 628-2895

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Big Ears
Birthmark
Breast Hypoplasia
Big Ears
Birthmark
Treatment frequency

Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 21, 2022
    I had boob implants and a breast lift.
    Lyndsay — Feb 21, 2022
    About Dr. Marcus Peterson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518918713
    Education & Certifications

    • Wilford Hall Usaf Med Cent
    • Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
    • Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
    • Brigham Young University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peterson works at Hooper Holmes Health Care Inc in Saint George, UT. View the full address on Dr. Peterson’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

