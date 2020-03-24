See All Psychiatrists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Marcus Pelucio, MD

Psychiatry
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marcus Pelucio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.

Dr. Pelucio works at Eastover Psychologcl and PSY Grp in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Eastover Psychological & Psychiatric Group PA
    Eastover Psychological & Psychiatric Group PA
    3303 Latrobe Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211 (704) 362-2663

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 24, 2020
    New to the area I was very apprehensive about finding the right therapist for me. Not having insurance made me even more picky about qualifications. I see the reviews & of course just like people, opinions are varied. I can only speak for myself. I have adult ADHD, a severe anxiety disorder & am very introverted. Having finally escaped an deeply psychologically abusive relationship I was not very trusting. Dr P let me just be me. I sat in times at a loss for words because of the pain inside, he was understanding & patient, he didn’t force me into conversation, letting me talk, answering questions when asked. He also understood my financial position & didn’t make me feel “less than.” I highly recommend him if you want a straight forward therapist that doesn’t just simplify your pain but understands the complexities. He is calm & kind and very competent.
    Socially Awkward Girl — Mar 24, 2020
    About Dr. Marcus Pelucio, MD

    Specialties
    Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1073572087
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus Pelucio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Pelucio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pelucio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Pelucio works at Eastover Psychologcl and PSY Grp in Charlotte, NC.

    Dr. Pelucio has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Anxiety, and more.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelucio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelucio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelucio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

