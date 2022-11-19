Dr. Marcus Owen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Owen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcus Owen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Owen works at
Locations
1
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to talk with,listen's to your concerns. Very understanding, do not push pills.
About Dr. Marcus Owen, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1972524429
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Arkansas Medical Science
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owen has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Owen speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.