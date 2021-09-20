Overview

Dr. Marcus Nichols, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nichols works at Memorial Health System in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.