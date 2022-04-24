See All Psychiatrists in Bothell, WA
Dr. Marcus Nemuth, MD

Psychiatry
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marcus Nemuth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Nemuth works at Puget Sound Psychiatric Center in Bothell, WA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Medical Evaluation and Treatment Services
    10634 E Riverside Dr Ste 130, Bothell, WA 98011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 806-5021

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 24, 2022
    I would describe Dr. Nemuth as collaborative, supportive, encouraging, kind, warm. I've been his patient for several years and would recommend him.
    Alexandra Hinson — Apr 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marcus Nemuth, MD
    About Dr. Marcus Nemuth, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245337120
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
