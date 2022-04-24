Dr. Marcus Nemuth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemuth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Nemuth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Pacific Medical Evaluation and Treatment Services10634 E Riverside Dr Ste 130, Bothell, WA 98011 Directions (425) 806-5021
I would describe Dr. Nemuth as collaborative, supportive, encouraging, kind, warm. I've been his patient for several years and would recommend him.
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemuth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemuth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemuth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemuth has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemuth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemuth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemuth.
