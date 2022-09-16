Overview

Dr. Marcus Muallem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Muallem works at SPECTRUM HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Grandville, MI, Greenville, MI, Walker, MI, Rockford, MI and Caledonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.