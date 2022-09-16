See All Ophthalmologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Marcus Muallem, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marcus Muallem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Muallem works at SPECTRUM HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Grandville, MI, Greenville, MI, Walker, MI, Rockford, MI and Caledonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    80 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Grandville
    4475 Wilson Ave Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  3. 3
    Greenville
    112 S CLAY ST, Greenville, MI 48838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  4. 4
    Walker
    3300 Walker Vw Nw, Walker, MI 49544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  5. 5
    East Beltline
    750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  6. 6
    Grand Rapids Ophthalmology- 7 Mile
    6050 Northland Dr NE Ste 100, Rockford, MI 49341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  7. 7
    Caledonia
    10047 Crossroad Ct Se, Caledonia, MI 49316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Retinal Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Retinal Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis

Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 16, 2022
    Dr. Muallem never failed to give me an opportunity to ask any questions I might have had. He made it clear that I could call with any concerns. He has a calm confidence which puts his patients at ease. I would definitely recommend him.
    J Fate — Sep 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marcus Muallem, MD
    About Dr. Marcus Muallem, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194927335
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • Reading Hospital and Medical Center|Reading Hospital Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
