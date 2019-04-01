Dr. Marcus Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Min, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcus Min, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Madison, TN. They completed their residency with University of Tennessee program at Baptist Hospital|University Of Tennessee, Baptist Hospital
Dr. Min works at
Locations
Madison Adult Medicine607 W Due West Ave Ste 122, Madison, TN 37115 Directions (615) 703-2069Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday1:30pm - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Min?
I’ve been seeing Dr Min for years. He’s great. Empathetic & caring. I highly recommend him. The staff are great people too.
About Dr. Marcus Min, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Korean
- 1912977430
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee program at Baptist Hospital|University Of Tennessee, Baptist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Min has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Min accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Min has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Min works at
Dr. Min speaks Korean.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Min. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Min.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Min, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Min appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.