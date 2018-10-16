Overview

Dr. Marcus Meyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.



Dr. Meyer works at Clearview Eye and Laser, PLLC in Burien, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

