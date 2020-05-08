Dr. Marcus McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus McKenzie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcus McKenzie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Locations
-
1
Legacy Heart Center6601 PRESTON RD, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 326-3400
-
2
Baylor Scott & White Legacy Heart Center-prosper821 N Coleman St Ste 100, Prosper, TX 75078 Directions (469) 800-6300
-
3
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Group-mckinney5236 W University Dr Ste 4100, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-6300
-
4
Baylor Scott & White Arrhythmia Management - Garland7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 205, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (469) 800-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKenzie?
Terrific Dr. Cares for you and your health.
About Dr. Marcus McKenzie, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1588640213
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.