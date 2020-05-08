Overview

Dr. Marcus McKenzie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. McKenzie works at Legacy Heart Center in Plano, TX with other offices in Prosper, TX, McKinney, TX and Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.