Dr. Marcus Lee, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Marcus Lee, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS with other offices in Biloxi, MS and Ocean Springs, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 815-2005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Oakview Medicine LLC
    1721 Medical Park Dr Ste 101, Biloxi, MS 39532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 388-0062
  3. 3
    SRHS Clinic-Neurosciences
    3603 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 818-4538

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pascagoula Hospital
  • University of Mississippi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Feb 02, 2016
    Dr. Lee was such a delight. After dealing with specialists and their egos, I was pleasantly surprised to have such a down to earth doctor. Dr. Lee was recommended by our pediatrician and a co-worker. He is very knowledgeable in his field and will take time to explain everything that is going on. Jamie, Dr. Lee's nurse, has called to check on my child and had prescriptions called in promptly. I was not used to having such a caring team of professionals. I would highly recommend this doctor.
    Allison D in Pascagoula, MS — Feb 02, 2016
    About Dr. Marcus Lee, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689870982
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    • Epilepsy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

