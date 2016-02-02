Dr. Marcus Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Lee, MD
Dr. Marcus Lee, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (888) 815-2005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Oakview Medicine LLC1721 Medical Park Dr Ste 101, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 388-0062
SRHS Clinic-Neurosciences3603 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 Directions (228) 818-4538
- Pascagoula Hospital
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Lee was such a delight. After dealing with specialists and their egos, I was pleasantly surprised to have such a down to earth doctor. Dr. Lee was recommended by our pediatrician and a co-worker. He is very knowledgeable in his field and will take time to explain everything that is going on. Jamie, Dr. Lee's nurse, has called to check on my child and had prescriptions called in promptly. I was not used to having such a caring team of professionals. I would highly recommend this doctor.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Epilepsy
