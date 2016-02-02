Overview

Dr. Marcus Lee, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS with other offices in Biloxi, MS and Ocean Springs, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.