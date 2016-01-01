Dr. Marcus Kret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Kret, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcus Kret, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Locations
Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates950 E Harvard Ave Ste 550, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 963-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marcus Kret, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1811158538
Education & Certifications
- R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery

