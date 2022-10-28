Overview

Dr. Marcus Ko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Ko works at Nevada Eye Plastic Surgery in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.