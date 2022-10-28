Dr. Marcus Ko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Ko, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcus Ko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Locations
Nevada Eye Plastic Surgery5435 Reno Corporate Dr, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 322-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic. No more pesky eyelashes poking my eye. No more droopy lids. There was zero pain with surgery, fast recovery. Everything is brighter now. Love the office and the staff is great.
About Dr. Marcus Ko, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1235302183
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
