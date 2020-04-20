Overview

Dr. Marcus Jimenez, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Jimenez works at Makris Vision Group in Fishers, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.