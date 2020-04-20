Dr. Marcus Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Jimenez, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcus Jimenez, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Locations
-
1
Indiana Vein & Laser Center / The Medical Spa11481 Olio Rd, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 915-8323
-
2
Ruckel Chiropractic PC7231 Engle Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-5354
-
3
Indiana Vein & Laser Center / The Medical Spa2410 N Glendale Dr Ste C, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Downtown Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Mutual of Omaha
- Navistar
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jimenez?
Dr Jimenez and his staff deliver amazing results. They are professional and efficient. My leg is miraculously better. Thanks
About Dr. Marcus Jimenez, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578655494
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Dr. Jimenez has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jimenez speaks Spanish.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.