Dr. Marcus Goodman, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marcus Goodman, DO is a dermatologist in Woodstock, GA. Dr. Goodman completed a residency at Broward General Hospital Fort Lauderdael, FL. He currently practices at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Goodman is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates
    2001 Professional Way Ste 250, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 754-0787
  2. 2
    Goodman Dermatology
    117 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 320, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 754-0791
  3. 3
    Goodman Dermatology
    2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 280, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 754-0787
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea-Like Facial Flush Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Choice Health
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • MultiPlan
  • PacificSource
  • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Marcus Goodman, DO

  • Dermatology
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1407075880
Education & Certifications

  • Broward General Hospital Fort Lauderdael, FL
  • Columbia Hospital
  • Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
  • Ohio State University
  • Dermatology
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
