Dr. Marcus Goodman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcus Goodman, DO is a dermatologist in Woodstock, GA. Dr. Goodman completed a residency at Broward General Hospital Fort Lauderdael, FL. He currently practices at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Goodman is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates2001 Professional Way Ste 250, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 754-0787
2
Goodman Dermatology117 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 320, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 754-0791
3
Goodman Dermatology2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 280, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 754-0787Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Marcus Goodman, DO
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Broward General Hospital Fort Lauderdael, FL
- Columbia Hospital
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Ohio State University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
