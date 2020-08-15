Dr. De Carvalho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus De Carvalho, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marcus De Carvalho, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange Park, FL.
Orange Park Medical Center1677 Wells Rd Ste A, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 272-0043
Arora Psychiatric Consultation Services6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 2402, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 527-8777
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would recommend The Office for a Healthy Mind and Wellbeing to anyone looking for great doctors and staff especially the ladies in the front office who care about their patients and the whole staff are very professional and friendly.
- English, Spanish
- 1427213727
Dr. De Carvalho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Carvalho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Carvalho has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Carvalho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Carvalho speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. De Carvalho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Carvalho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Carvalho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Carvalho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.