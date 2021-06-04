Dr. Marcus Ponce De Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Ponce De Leon, MD
Dr. Marcus Ponce De Leon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus|Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus.
Franciscan Neurology Associates - Gig Harbor6401 Kimball Dr Fl 2, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 274-7505
I saw Dr Ponce de leon in Gig Harbor for difficulty walking and falls. I had trouble for months and he listened carefully and examined me thoroughly and found out I had a spinal cord injury. He ordered tests and got me to a surgeon quickly. I had a spine fusion and am walking much better. Thank you!!!
Dr. De Leon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. De Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.