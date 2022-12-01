Overview

Dr. Marcus D'Ayala, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital



Dr. D'Ayala works at WYCKOFF HEIGHTS MEDICAL CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.