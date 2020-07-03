Overview

Dr. Marcus Cox, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Cox works at Woodward Adult Medicine in Greenville, SC with other offices in Jacksonville, FL, Greer, SC and Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.