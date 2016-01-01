Dr. Marcus Connelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Connelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcus Connelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.

Locations
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation600 Coffee Rd Fl 3, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1211
Dermatology585 N Mountain Ave Ste A, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 946-2228
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marcus Connelly, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295703577
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Connelly has seen patients for Rash, Boil and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Connelly speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Connelly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.