Dr. Marcus Biggers, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Biggers works at OrthoSouth in Bartlett, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN and Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.