Dr. Marcus Averbach, MD

Nuclear Cardiology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marcus Averbach, MD is a Nuclear Cardiology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Nuclear Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.

Dr. Averbach works at St. Luke's Cardiology Associates in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Easton, PA, Quakertown, PA and Wind Gap, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Bethlehem - 8th Avenue
    1469 8th Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-7800
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Anderson
    1700 St Lukes Blvd Ste 301, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 503-0600
  3. 3
    St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Quakertown
    1532 Park Ave Ste 105, Quakertown, PA 18951 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 424-8100
  4. 4
    St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Wind Gap
    487 E Moorestown Rd Ste 102, Wind Gap, PA 18091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-7979
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
  • St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Marcus Averbach, MD

    Specialties
    • Nuclear Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568557965
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus Averbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Averbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Averbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Averbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Averbach has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Averbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Averbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Averbach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Averbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Averbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.