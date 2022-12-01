Dr. Marcus Austenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Austenfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcus Austenfeld, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa, Hedrick Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Austenfeld works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Urology Care4321 Washington St, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ottawa
- Hedrick Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Austenfeld?
I was very pleased with the doctor and the overall visit. He is friendly and thorough. Listened to everything I said, answered my questions. Ordered appropriate further testing.
About Dr. Marcus Austenfeld, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1114284874
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austenfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austenfeld works at
Dr. Austenfeld has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Austenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.