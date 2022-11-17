See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Seabrook, TX
Dr. Marcus Aquino, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marcus Aquino, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Seabrook, TX. They completed their fellowship with Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Dr. Aquino works at Coloproctology Associates in Seabrook, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coloproctology Associates
    2110 Seabrook Cir, Seabrook, TX 77586 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anorectal Abscess
Anal Fissure
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Port Placements or Replacements
Ulcerative Colitis
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Prolapse
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Biofeedback
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colitis
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon Disorders
Colon Hydrotherapy
Colon Polyp
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Gallstones
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incontinence
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Diseases
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids
Paracentesis
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Pilonidal Cyst
Pleural Effusion
Prolapse Treatment
Pruritus Ani
Rectal Cancer
Rectal Diseases
Rectal Prolapse
Rectocele
Rectovaginal Fistula
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 17, 2022
    No delays, very direct; saw the problem and went right to work fixing it. 45 minutes after sitting down with Dr. Aquino, I had been stitched up and was on my way home. My only complaint; while they were cutting and stitching no one wished me a Happy Birthday!
    Dale48 — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Marcus Aquino, MD

    Colorectal Surgery
    English
    1043203128
    Education & Certifications

    Greater Baltimore Medical Center|Greater Baltimore Medical Center MD
    Booth Memorial Medical Center|New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    1978|St John's Medical College
    Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus Aquino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aquino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aquino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aquino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aquino works at Coloproctology Associates in Seabrook, TX. View the full address on Dr. Aquino’s profile.

    Dr. Aquino has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aquino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Aquino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aquino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aquino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aquino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

