Dr. Marcus Aquino, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcus Aquino, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Seabrook, TX. They completed their fellowship with Greater Baltimore Medical Center|Greater Baltimore Medical Center MD
Dr. Aquino works at
Locations
Coloproctology Associates2110 Seabrook Cir, Seabrook, TX 77586 Directions (281) 317-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
No delays, very direct; saw the problem and went right to work fixing it. 45 minutes after sitting down with Dr. Aquino, I had been stitched up and was on my way home. My only complaint; while they were cutting and stitching no one wished me a Happy Birthday!
About Dr. Marcus Aquino, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1043203128
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center|Greater Baltimore Medical Center MD
- Booth Memorial Medical Center|New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- 1978|St John's Medical College
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aquino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aquino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aquino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aquino has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aquino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Aquino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aquino.
