Overview

Dr. Marcus Allen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.



Dr. Allen works at Retina Institute Of Texas PA in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.