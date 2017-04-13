Overview

Dr. Marcus Albernaz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vidant Bertie Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Albernaz works at Eastern Carolina ENT/Head/Neck in Greenville, NC with other offices in Windsor, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Nosebleed and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.