Dr. Marcos Valerio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcos Valerio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Kendall office11760 SW 40th St Ste 352, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 552-1005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
no waiting time office is the best everybody is very responsible and care about the patient the doctor explains everything to you and answers all your questions
About Dr. Marcos Valerio, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valerio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valerio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valerio has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valerio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Valerio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valerio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valerio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valerio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.