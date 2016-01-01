Dr. Valdez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcos Valdez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcos Valdez, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Valdez works at
Locations
-
1
Driscoll Children's Hospital3533 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 694-6747
-
2
Driscoll Valley Physicians Group1120 E Ridge Rd, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 688-1200
-
3
Children's Physician Services of South Texas115 Medical Dr Ste 201, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 572-1000
-
4
Lmc North7210 McPherson Rd, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 794-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marcos Valdez, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104800200
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
