Overview

Dr. Marcos Ugarte, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover.



Dr. Ugarte works at UGARTE MARCOS MD OFFICE in Hanover, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.