Overview

Dr. Marcos Szomstein, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Szomstein works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.