Dr. Marcos Szomstein, MD
Dr. Marcos Szomstein, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Gastro Health - Colorectal Surgery Miami7765 SW 87th Ave Ste 212, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 596-3080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Staff very friendly and helpful except the receptionist, she’s very Rude, when you are in front desk you need to be helpful and don’t ignore when patient needs information.
About Dr. Marcos Szomstein, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
- General Surgery
Dr. Szomstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szomstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szomstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szomstein has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szomstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Szomstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szomstein.
