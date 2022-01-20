Dr. Marcos Sastre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sastre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcos Sastre, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcos Sastre, MD is a Dermatologist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U Buenos Aires.
Dr. Sastre works at
Locations
Marcos Sastre MD8 Market Xing, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 224-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
very careful, knowledgeable and concerned physician.
About Dr. Marcos Sastre, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952506552
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Misercordia Hosp
- U Buenos Aires
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sastre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sastre accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sastre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sastre works at
Dr. Sastre has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Sunburn and Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sastre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sastre speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sastre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sastre.
