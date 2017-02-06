Overview

Dr. Marcos Michelotti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.



Dr. Michelotti works at Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Ear Nose and Throat Surgery in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA and Moreno Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Acid Reflux Surgery and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.