Dr. Marcos Michelotti, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marcos Michelotti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.

Dr. Michelotti works at Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Ear Nose and Throat Surgery in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA and Moreno Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Acid Reflux Surgery and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Ear Nose and Throat Surgery
    11370 Anderson St Ste 2100, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2822
    California Heart and Surgical Hosptial
    26780 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 651-7155
    Surgery Clinic
    26520 Cactus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 486-4000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    8:30am - 11:30am
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Riverside University Health System-medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Acid Reflux Surgery
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Incisional Hernia
Acid Reflux Surgery
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 06, 2017
    This doctor was very understanding, he answered all your questions. The staff was outstanding. He gave me great aftercare along with his assistant Dr Alex countsupous. Truly cared about me and the care I received. I would definitely recommend him if you're looking for a good surgeon.
    Deborah in Riverside ca — Feb 06, 2017
    About Dr. Marcos Michelotti, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275711590
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcos Michelotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michelotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michelotti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michelotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michelotti has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Acid Reflux Surgery and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michelotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Michelotti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michelotti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michelotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michelotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

