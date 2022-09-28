Overview

Dr. Marcos Masson, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.



Dr. Masson works at Reconstructive Orthopedic Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.