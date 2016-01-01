Overview

Dr. Marcos Manon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Manon works at Blair Renal Associates Inc in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.