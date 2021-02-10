Overview

Dr. Marcos Ikeda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Ikeda works at Bellissima Women's Clinic, Obstetrics and Gynecology of Houston, TX in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.