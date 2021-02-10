See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Marcos Ikeda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Ikeda works at Bellissima Women's Clinic, Obstetrics and Gynecology of Houston, TX in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bellissima Womens Clinic Service
    Bellissima Women's Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology of Houston
7508 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070 (281) 440-8090
    Bellissima Women's Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology of Houston
    Lifeway Dermatology
1001 West Loop S Ste 813, Houston, TX 77027 (832) 464-0000
    Lifeway Dermatology
    7922 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77081 (281) 864-0000
    7922 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 864-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 10, 2021
    Amazing and wonderful
    Teneshia Ardoin — Feb 10, 2021
    About Dr. Marcos Ikeda, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003050402
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulsa Surgical Arts - Cosmetic Surgery
    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcos Ikeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ikeda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ikeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ikeda works at Bellissima Women's Clinic, Obstetrics and Gynecology of Houston, TX in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ikeda’s profile.

    Dr. Ikeda has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ikeda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ikeda speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikeda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikeda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ikeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ikeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

