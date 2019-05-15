Overview

Dr. Marcos Doxanas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Doxanas works at Baltimore Eye Physicians in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.