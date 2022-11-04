Dr. Marcos Cordoba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordoba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcos Cordoba, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcos Cordoba, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Latina de Panama and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Spectrum maternal fetal medicine25 Michigan St NE Ste 5200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was amazing, very personable, listened and answered all questions so well, I never felt rushed or anything. It was a very stressful time and he was so courteous
About Dr. Marcos Cordoba, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1003084286
Education & Certifications
- New York University (SOM)
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University Program (GME)
- Universidad Latina de Panama
Dr. Cordoba has seen patients for Breech Position, Preeclampsia and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordoba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordoba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordoba.
