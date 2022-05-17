See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Dr. Marcos Chertman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marcos Chertman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Chertman works at Marcos M Chertman MD PA in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Marcos M Chertman MD PA
    1111 Kane Concourse Ste 511, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 861-8450
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    May 17, 2022
    El Dr Marcos Chertman muy amable y honesto gracias a Dios escoji, al mejor muy recomendado!
    Maria Albuja — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Marcos Chertman, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003865262
    Education & Certifications

    • Royal Victoria Hosp-McGill
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
