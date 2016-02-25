Dr. Benitez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcos Benitez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcos Benitez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Benitez works at
Locations
Marco A Benitez MD1318 S John Redditt Dr Ste C, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 639-2222
- 2 3006 S 1st St Ste B, Lufkin, TX 75901 Directions (936) 639-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit was great. He asked questions about my background and medical history before making any determinations. He has ordered tests to determine needed treatment. I'd definitely recommend him to friends.
About Dr. Marcos Benitez, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benitez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benitez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benitez works at
Dr. Benitez has seen patients for Chronic Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benitez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Benitez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benitez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benitez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benitez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.