Overview

Dr. Marconi Abreu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from The Federal University Of Bahia and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Abreu works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.