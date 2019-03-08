Dr. Marco Zarbin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Zarbin, MD
Overview
Dr. Marco Zarbin, MD is an Ophthalmic Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Zarbin works at
Locations
The Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Science Newark90 Bergen 6 Fl St Ste 6100, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 765-6497
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zarbin performed emegency detached retina surgery on me in January. Didnt know him. Talk about a doctor who is an expert in his field! Just amazing! And dispite being very busy, he spent as much time as i needed pre and post surgery going over everything and answering every question and concern i had. Just awesome!
About Dr. Marco Zarbin, MD
- Ophthalmic Surgery
- English, French and Italian
- 1376641423
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital/The Wilmer Ophthalmological Institute
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Zarbin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zarbin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zarbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zarbin speaks French and Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarbin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarbin.
