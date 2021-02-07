Overview

Dr. Marco Wen, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Wen works at ProOrtho in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.