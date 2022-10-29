Overview

Dr. Marco Uribe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Uribe works at Austin Area OBGYN & Fertility in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.